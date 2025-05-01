What two conditions must be met for a collision to result in a successful chemical reaction according to collision theory? Reactant molecules must collide with enough energy and with proper orientation.

How does increasing temperature affect the rate of a chemical reaction? Increasing temperature raises the energy of collisions, leading to more energetic and frequent successful collisions.

What is activation energy in the context of collision theory? Activation energy is the minimum energy required for reactant molecules to successfully collide and react.

How does a lower activation energy influence the reaction rate? A lower activation energy increases the rate of reaction by making it easier for collisions to be successful.

What effect does increasing the concentration of reactants have on collision frequency? Increasing reactant concentration raises the frequency of molecular collisions, increasing the chance of successful reactions.

Why is molecular orientation important in collision theory? Proper orientation ensures that molecules collide in the correct spots, which is necessary for a successful reaction.