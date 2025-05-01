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Collision Theory quiz

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  • What two conditions must be met for a collision to result in a successful chemical reaction according to collision theory?
    Reactant molecules must collide with enough energy and with proper orientation.
  • How does increasing temperature affect the rate of a chemical reaction?
    Increasing temperature raises the energy of collisions, leading to more energetic and frequent successful collisions.
  • What is activation energy in the context of collision theory?
    Activation energy is the minimum energy required for reactant molecules to successfully collide and react.
  • How does a lower activation energy influence the reaction rate?
    A lower activation energy increases the rate of reaction by making it easier for collisions to be successful.
  • What effect does increasing the concentration of reactants have on collision frequency?
    Increasing reactant concentration raises the frequency of molecular collisions, increasing the chance of successful reactions.
  • Why is molecular orientation important in collision theory?
    Proper orientation ensures that molecules collide in the correct spots, which is necessary for a successful reaction.
  • How does molecular shape affect the orientation factor in collisions?
    Molecular shape determines how easily molecules can align for a successful collision; larger molecules often have a lower orientation factor.
  • What does the rate constant (k) represent in the Arrhenius equation?
    The rate constant (k) quantifies the speed of a chemical reaction; a higher k means a faster reaction.
  • Write the Arrhenius equation and identify each variable.
    The Arrhenius equation is k = A · e^(-Ea/RT), where k is the rate constant, A is the frequency factor, Ea is activation energy, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin.
  • What is the frequency factor (A) in the Arrhenius equation composed of?
    The frequency factor (A) is composed of the orientation factor (P) and the collision frequency (Z).
  • What does the orientation factor (P) represent?
    The orientation factor (P) represents the fraction of collisions that occur with the correct orientation for a reaction.
  • How does the collision frequency (Z) affect the likelihood of a reaction?
    A higher collision frequency (Z) increases the number of molecular collisions, raising the probability of successful reactions.
  • What happens to the reaction rate if the orientation factor is low?
    A low orientation factor means fewer collisions have the correct orientation, resulting in a lower reaction rate.
  • How does a higher value of the rate constant (k) relate to the speed of a reaction?
    A higher rate constant (k) indicates a faster reaction rate.
  • What is the value and unit of the gas constant (R) used in the Arrhenius equation?
    The gas constant (R) is 8.314 joules per mole per Kelvin (J/(mol·K)).