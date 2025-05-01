What three individual gas laws are combined to form the combined gas law? Boyle's Law, Charles's Law, and Gay-Lussac's Law are combined to form the combined gas law.

According to Boyle's Law, how are pressure and volume related? Pressure and volume are inversely proportional according to Boyle's Law.

What does Charles's Law state about the relationship between volume and temperature? Charles's Law states that volume is directly proportional to temperature.

How does Gay-Lussac's Law relate pressure and temperature? Gay-Lussac's Law states that pressure is directly proportional to temperature.

Write the mathematical form of the combined gas law. The combined gas law is written as PV/T = constant.

How can the combined gas law be used to compare two different sets of conditions? It can be used as (P1V1)/T1 = (P2V2)/T2 to compare two sets of pressure, volume, and temperature.