What is the main purpose of combustion analysis in chemistry? Combustion analysis is used to determine the empirical formula of a compound by analyzing the products of its combustion.

What essential reactant must be present in a combustion reaction within the apparatus? Oxygen gas (O2) is an essential reactant for combustion reactions in the apparatus.

In which chamber of the combustion apparatus is the sample vaporized? The sample is vaporized in chamber A of the combustion apparatus.

What happens to hydrogen in the sample during combustion analysis? Hydrogen in the sample is converted into water during combustion analysis.

Which gas is formed if the sample contains carbon during combustion? Carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide (CO2) during combustion.

What gas is produced if the sample contains nitrogen? Nitrogen in the sample is converted to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) during combustion.