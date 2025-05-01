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What is the core component of a complex ion? A transition metal cation is at the center of a complex ion. How are complex ions typically represented in chemical formulas? Complex ions are written inside brackets in chemical formulas. What determines the overall charge of a complex ion? The overall charge is the sum of the charges of the metal cation and all the ligands. What is a ligand in the context of complex ions? A ligand is a molecule or ion covalently bonded to the central metal cation in a complex ion. Why is a complex ion called an 'adduct'? It is called an adduct because it results from combining a metal cation with ligands. How can you quickly identify a complex ion in a chemical formula? You can identify it by looking for the portion of the formula enclosed in brackets. What is the charge of a complex ion formed by a copper(III) ion and four neutral ammonia ligands? The charge is 3+, since copper(III) is 3+ and ammonia ligands are neutral. Do ligands always have a charge in complex ions? No, ligands can be neutral or charged, depending on their identity. What type of elements are usually at the center of complex ions in general chemistry? Transition metals are usually at the center of complex ions. Can main group elements form complex ions? Yes, but they are less common and not typically discussed in general chemistry. What effect do complex ions have on chemical reactions? Complex ions can affect the solubility and reactivity of compounds in chemical reactions. What is the significance of understanding the structure and charge of complex ions? It helps predict their behavior in chemical processes. What is the relationship between the number of ligands and the structure of a complex ion? The number of ligands determines how many molecules or ions are bonded to the central metal cation. What is the charge of ammonia as a ligand in complex ions? Ammonia is a neutral ligand, so it contributes no charge. Why is the term 'complex ion' used instead of just 'ion'? Because it refers to a charged entity formed by a metal cation and ligands, not just a single atom or simple ion.
Complex Ions quiz
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