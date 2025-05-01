What is the core component of a complex ion? A transition metal cation is at the center of a complex ion.

How are complex ions typically represented in chemical formulas? Complex ions are written inside brackets in chemical formulas.

What determines the overall charge of a complex ion? The overall charge is the sum of the charges of the metal cation and all the ligands.

What is a ligand in the context of complex ions? A ligand is a molecule or ion covalently bonded to the central metal cation in a complex ion.

Why is a complex ion called an 'adduct'? It is called an adduct because it results from combining a metal cation with ligands.

How can you quickly identify a complex ion in a chemical formula? You can identify it by looking for the portion of the formula enclosed in brackets.