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What are coordination complexes composed of? Coordination complexes are composed of a complex ion and a counter ion to maintain overall neutrality. How is the complex ion typically denoted in a coordination complex formula? The complex ion is denoted within brackets in the formula. What role does the counter ion play in a coordination complex? The counter ion balances the charge of the complex ion to form a neutral compound. In [Ni(NH3)4]Cl2, which part is the complex ion? The complex ion is [Ni(NH3)4]2+, which is written in brackets. In [Ni(NH3)4]Cl2, what is the counter ion? The counter ion is Cl-, which balances the charge of the complex ion. How are ionic compounds written in terms of cation and anion? Ionic compounds are written with the cation first and the anion second. How can you identify the complex ion in a coordination complex? The complex ion is always the portion written in brackets. What is the charge of the complex ion in [Ni(NH3)4]Cl2? The complex ion [Ni(NH3)4] has a 2+ charge. What is the charge of the counter ion Cl in [Ni(NH3)4]Cl2? The counter ion Cl has a -1 charge. What is the purpose of combining a complex ion and a counter ion? Combining them forms a neutral ionic compound, the coordination complex. How do you determine the charge of the counter ion in a coordination complex? The charge of the counter ion is chosen to balance the charge of the complex ion. What is the key giveaway for identifying a complex ion in a formula? The complex ion is always written in brackets. Can the complex ion be an anion in a coordination complex? Yes, the complex ion can be an anion and is then written second in the formula. What is the charge of lithium as a counter ion in a coordination complex? Lithium, as a group 1A element, has a +1 charge. What is the overall charge of a coordination complex? The overall charge of a coordination complex is neutral.
Coordination Complexes quiz
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