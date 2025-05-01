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Coordination Complexes quiz

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  • What are coordination complexes composed of?
    Coordination complexes are composed of a complex ion and a counter ion to maintain overall neutrality.
  • How is the complex ion typically denoted in a coordination complex formula?
    The complex ion is denoted within brackets in the formula.
  • What role does the counter ion play in a coordination complex?
    The counter ion balances the charge of the complex ion to form a neutral compound.
  • In [Ni(NH3)4]Cl2, which part is the complex ion?
    The complex ion is [Ni(NH3)4]2+, which is written in brackets.
  • In [Ni(NH3)4]Cl2, what is the counter ion?
    The counter ion is Cl-, which balances the charge of the complex ion.
  • How are ionic compounds written in terms of cation and anion?
    Ionic compounds are written with the cation first and the anion second.
  • How can you identify the complex ion in a coordination complex?
    The complex ion is always the portion written in brackets.
  • What is the charge of the complex ion in [Ni(NH3)4]Cl2?
    The complex ion [Ni(NH3)4] has a 2+ charge.
  • What is the charge of the counter ion Cl in [Ni(NH3)4]Cl2?
    The counter ion Cl has a -1 charge.
  • What is the purpose of combining a complex ion and a counter ion?
    Combining them forms a neutral ionic compound, the coordination complex.
  • How do you determine the charge of the counter ion in a coordination complex?
    The charge of the counter ion is chosen to balance the charge of the complex ion.
  • What is the key giveaway for identifying a complex ion in a formula?
    The complex ion is always written in brackets.
  • Can the complex ion be an anion in a coordination complex?
    Yes, the complex ion can be an anion and is then written second in the formula.
  • What is the charge of lithium as a counter ion in a coordination complex?
    Lithium, as a group 1A element, has a +1 charge.
  • What is the overall charge of a coordination complex?
    The overall charge of a coordination complex is neutral.