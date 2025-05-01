What are coordination complexes composed of? Coordination complexes are composed of a complex ion and a counter ion to maintain overall neutrality.

How is the complex ion typically denoted in a coordination complex formula? The complex ion is denoted within brackets in the formula.

What role does the counter ion play in a coordination complex? The counter ion balances the charge of the complex ion to form a neutral compound.

In [Ni(NH3)4]Cl2, which part is the complex ion? The complex ion is [Ni(NH3)4]2+, which is written in brackets.

In [Ni(NH3)4]Cl2, what is the counter ion? The counter ion is Cl-, which balances the charge of the complex ion.

How are ionic compounds written in terms of cation and anion? Ionic compounds are written with the cation first and the anion second.