24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Coordination Complexes (NEW)
1
concept
Coordination Complexes I and II
2m
2
example
Coordination Complexes Example
43s
3
ProblemProblem
Correctly label all the components of the coordination complex: [Mn(NH3)4Cl2]Br.
A
Mn is the metal cation, NH3 and Br are the ligands, and Cl is the counterion.
B
Mn is the metal anion, Cl and Br are the ligands, and NH3 is the counterion.
C
Mn is the metal cation, NH3 and Cl are the ligands, and Br is the counterion.
D
Mn is the metal atom, NH3 and Cl are the ligands, and Br is the counterion.
E
Mn is the metal atom, NH3 and Br are the ligands, and Cl is the counterion.
4
ProblemProblem
Which of the following statements is/are true about the coordination complex of: Na2[SnCl6].
I) The coordination complex contains 8 ligands.
II) The metal cation of the complex ion has an overall charge of +6.
III) The sodium ion represents the counterion.
IV) The complex ion has an overall charge of –2.
A
I only
B
II and III
C
I, III, and IV
D
III and IV
E
IV only