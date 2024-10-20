Skip to main content
Coordination Complexes definitions Flashcards

Coordination Complexes definitions
  • Coordination Complex
    An ionic compound consisting of a complex ion and a counter ion to maintain neutrality.
  • Complex Ion
    A charged species within brackets, typically a cation, forming part of a coordination complex.
  • Counter Ion
    An ion that balances the charge of a complex ion in a coordination complex.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion, often the complex ion in a coordination complex.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion, which can also be a complex ion in a coordination complex.
  • Neutrality
    The state achieved when the charges of a complex ion and counter ion balance in a coordination complex.
  • Brackets
    Symbols used to denote the complex ion in a coordination complex.
  • Charge
    The electrical property of a complex ion or counter ion, crucial for forming coordination complexes.
  • Ionic Compound
    A compound composed of ions, such as a coordination complex, with overall neutrality.
  • Group 7A
    A group in the periodic table, elements of which often form counter ions with a -1 charge.
  • Group 1A
    A group in the periodic table, elements of which often form counter ions with a +1 charge.