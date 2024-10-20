Coordination Complexes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Coordination Complex An ionic compound consisting of a complex ion and a counter ion to maintain neutrality.

Complex Ion A charged species within brackets, typically a cation, forming part of a coordination complex.

Counter Ion An ion that balances the charge of a complex ion in a coordination complex.

Cation A positively charged ion, often the complex ion in a coordination complex.

Anion A negatively charged ion, which can also be a complex ion in a coordination complex.

Neutrality The state achieved when the charges of a complex ion and counter ion balance in a coordination complex.

Brackets Symbols used to denote the complex ion in a coordination complex.

Charge The electrical property of a complex ion or counter ion, crucial for forming coordination complexes.

Ionic Compound A compound composed of ions, such as a coordination complex, with overall neutrality.

Group 7A A group in the periodic table, elements of which often form counter ions with a -1 charge.