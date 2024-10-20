Coordination Complexes definitions Flashcards
Coordination Complexes definitions
- Coordination ComplexAn ionic compound consisting of a complex ion and a counter ion to maintain neutrality.
- Complex IonA charged species within brackets, typically a cation, forming part of a coordination complex.
- Counter IonAn ion that balances the charge of a complex ion in a coordination complex.
- CationA positively charged ion, often the complex ion in a coordination complex.
- AnionA negatively charged ion, which can also be a complex ion in a coordination complex.
- NeutralityThe state achieved when the charges of a complex ion and counter ion balance in a coordination complex.
- BracketsSymbols used to denote the complex ion in a coordination complex.
- ChargeThe electrical property of a complex ion or counter ion, crucial for forming coordination complexes.
- Ionic CompoundA compound composed of ions, such as a coordination complex, with overall neutrality.
- Group 7AA group in the periodic table, elements of which often form counter ions with a -1 charge.
- Group 1AA group in the periodic table, elements of which often form counter ions with a +1 charge.