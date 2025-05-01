What does Coulomb's Law allow you to calculate between two charged particles? Coulomb's Law allows you to calculate the attractive or repulsive force and the potential energy between two charged particles.

How is potential energy related to the magnitude of the charges in Coulomb's Law? Potential energy is directly proportional to the magnitude of the charges; larger charges result in greater potential energy.

How does the distance between charged particles affect their potential energy according to Coulomb's Law? Potential energy is inversely proportional to the distance between the particles; as distance increases, potential energy decreases.

What does a greater potential energy indicate about the strength of an ionic bond? A greater potential energy indicates a stronger ionic bond between the charged particles.

Write the formula for Coulomb's Law as given in the lesson. The formula is E = k(Q1Q2)/r^2, where E is potential energy, k is the permittivity constant, Q1 and Q2 are the charges, and r is the distance between them.

What is the value and unit of the permittivity constant (k) in Coulomb's Law? The permittivity constant k is 9.0 × 10^9 N·m^2/C^2.