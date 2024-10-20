Coulomb's Law definitions Flashcards
- Coulomb's LawDescribes the force between charged particles, proportional to charge magnitude and inversely proportional to distance.
- Potential EnergyEnergy between charged particles, directly proportional to charge and inversely proportional to distance.
- Permittivity ConstantA constant value of 9.0×10^9 N·m²/C² used in Coulomb's law to calculate force or energy.
- ChargeA property of particles, measured in coulombs, that determines the force in Coulomb's law.
- DistanceThe separation between ion centers, affecting potential energy in Coulomb's law.
- Ionic BondA bond formed by the attraction between oppositely charged ions, strength related to potential energy.
- NewtonThe unit of force in the International System of Units, used in Coulomb's law.
- MeterThe unit of distance in the International System of Units, used in Coulomb's law.
- CoulombThe unit of electric charge, fundamental to calculations in Coulomb's law.
- Absolute ChargeThe charge of an ion, typically 1.602×10^-19 C, used in Coulomb's law calculations.