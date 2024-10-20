Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Coulomb's Law definitions Flashcards

Back
Coulomb's Law definitions
1/10
  • Coulomb's Law
    Describes the force between charged particles, proportional to charge magnitude and inversely proportional to distance.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy between charged particles, directly proportional to charge and inversely proportional to distance.
  • Permittivity Constant
    A constant value of 9.0×10^9 N·m²/C² used in Coulomb's law to calculate force or energy.
  • Charge
    A property of particles, measured in coulombs, that determines the force in Coulomb's law.
  • Distance
    The separation between ion centers, affecting potential energy in Coulomb's law.
  • Ionic Bond
    A bond formed by the attraction between oppositely charged ions, strength related to potential energy.
  • Newton
    The unit of force in the International System of Units, used in Coulomb's law.
  • Meter
    The unit of distance in the International System of Units, used in Coulomb's law.
  • Coulomb
    The unit of electric charge, fundamental to calculations in Coulomb's law.
  • Absolute Charge
    The charge of an ion, typically 1.602×10^-19 C, used in Coulomb's law calculations.