Coulomb's Law definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Coulomb's Law Describes the force between charged particles, proportional to charge magnitude and inversely proportional to distance.

Potential Energy Energy between charged particles, directly proportional to charge and inversely proportional to distance.

Permittivity Constant A constant value of 9.0×10^9 N·m²/C² used in Coulomb's law to calculate force or energy.

Charge A property of particles, measured in coulombs, that determines the force in Coulomb's law.

Distance The separation between ion centers, affecting potential energy in Coulomb's law.

Ionic Bond A bond formed by the attraction between oppositely charged ions, strength related to potential energy.

Newton The unit of force in the International System of Units, used in Coulomb's law.

Meter The unit of distance in the International System of Units, used in Coulomb's law.

Coulomb The unit of electric charge, fundamental to calculations in Coulomb's law.