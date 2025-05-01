Which d-orbital in square planar complexes experiences the strongest interaction with ligands? The d(x2-y2) orbital experiences the strongest interaction with ligands in square planar complexes.

How does the strength of interaction with ligands affect the energy of d-orbitals in square planar complexes? Stronger interactions with ligands result in higher energy for the d-orbitals.

What is the order of d-orbital energies in square planar complexes from highest to lowest? The order is d(x2-y2), dxy, dz2, dyz, and dxz.

Why do d(yz) and d(xz) orbitals have the same energy in square planar complexes? They are degenerate because each interacts with only one of the two axes (x or y), resulting in equal energy.

What feature of the dz2 orbital allows it to interact with the x and y axes in square planar complexes? The dz2 orbital has a ring or disc that lies along and interacts with the x and y axes.

Why is the crystal field splitting energy (Δ) particularly large in square planar complexes? The strong interactions between certain d-orbitals and ligands create a large energy difference, resulting in a large Δ.