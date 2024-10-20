Crystal Field Theory: Square Planar Complexes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Square Planar Complexes Coordination compounds with a unique d-orbital splitting pattern due to ligand interactions on the x and y axes.

d-Orbitals Atomic orbitals involved in bonding, exhibiting different energy levels in square planar complexes.

Ligands Molecules or ions that interact with metal centers, affecting d-orbital energy levels.

X Axis One of the axes along which ligands interact strongly with d-orbitals in square planar complexes.

Y Axis The other axis along which ligands interact strongly with d-orbitals in square planar complexes.

d(x2-y2) The highest energy d-orbital in square planar complexes, interacting strongly with x and y axes.

dxy A d-orbital with significant interaction with both x and y axes, having the second highest energy.

dz2 A d-orbital with moderate interaction with x and y axes, forming a disc shape.

dyz A d-orbital interacting primarily with the y axis, having lower energy in square planar complexes.

dxz A d-orbital interacting primarily with the x axis, having lower energy in square planar complexes.

Crystal Field Splitting The energy difference between d-orbitals due to ligand interactions in coordination complexes.

Splitting Energy (Δ) The energy difference between the highest and lowest d-orbitals in a complex.

Degenerate Orbitals Orbitals with the same energy level, such as dyz and dxz in square planar complexes.

Energy Gradient The variation in energy levels of d-orbitals due to differing ligand interactions.