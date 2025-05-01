What does Crystal Field Theory explain in metal complexes? It explains the splitting of d-orbitals, which influences the color and magnetic properties of metal complexes.

Which type of complex has the smallest crystal field splitting energy (Δ)? Tetrahedral complexes have the smallest crystal field splitting energy.

In tetrahedral complexes, which d-orbitals are at higher energy? The dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals are at higher energy in tetrahedral complexes.

Which d-orbitals are at lower energy in tetrahedral complexes? The dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals are at lower energy in tetrahedral complexes.

How does the splitting energy (Δ) of octahedral complexes compare to tetrahedral and square planar complexes? Octahedral complexes have an intermediate splitting energy, between tetrahedral (smallest) and square planar (largest).

Which d-orbitals are at higher energy in octahedral complexes? The dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals are at higher energy in octahedral complexes.