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What does Crystal Field Theory explain in metal complexes? It explains the splitting of d-orbitals, which influences the color and magnetic properties of metal complexes. Which type of complex has the smallest crystal field splitting energy (Δ)? Tetrahedral complexes have the smallest crystal field splitting energy. In tetrahedral complexes, which d-orbitals are at higher energy? The dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals are at higher energy in tetrahedral complexes. Which d-orbitals are at lower energy in tetrahedral complexes? The dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals are at lower energy in tetrahedral complexes. How does the splitting energy (Δ) of octahedral complexes compare to tetrahedral and square planar complexes? Octahedral complexes have an intermediate splitting energy, between tetrahedral (smallest) and square planar (largest). Which d-orbitals are at higher energy in octahedral complexes? The dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals are at higher energy in octahedral complexes. Which d-orbitals are at lower energy in octahedral complexes? The dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals are at lower energy in octahedral complexes. Which complex geometry has the largest crystal field splitting energy (Δ)? Square planar complexes have the largest crystal field splitting energy. In square planar complexes, which d-orbital is at the highest energy? The dx2-y2 orbital is at the highest energy in square planar complexes. What is the order of d-orbital energies in square planar complexes from highest to lowest? The order is dx2-y2 > dxy > dz2 > dyz ≈ dxz. Why do some d-orbitals have higher energy in certain geometries? Orbitals with the strongest interactions with ligands experience the greatest increase in energy. In tetrahedral complexes, why are dxy, dyz, and dxz at higher energy? Because these orbitals lie between the axes, where ligand interactions are strongest in tetrahedral geometry. In octahedral complexes, why are dx2-y2 and dz2 at higher energy? These orbitals lie along the axes, where ligand interactions are strongest in octahedral geometry. What determines whether an octahedral complex has a high or low splitting energy (Δ)? It depends on the specific ligands and metal ion involved; more details are covered in advanced topics. How does the splitting pattern in square planar complexes differ from the other geometries? Square planar complexes have a more complex splitting pattern, with the dx2-y2 orbital much higher in energy than the others.
Crystal Field Theory Summary quiz
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