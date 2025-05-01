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What does the de Broglie wavelength connect in terms of an object's properties? It connects an object's wave-like behavior to its momentum using Planck's constant. What is the value of Planck's constant used in the de Broglie equation? Planck's constant is 6.626 x 10^-34 joule·seconds (J·s). Write the de Broglie wavelength equation. λ = h / (m*v), where λ is wavelength, h is Planck's constant, m is mass, and v is velocity. How does increasing an object's mass affect its de Broglie wavelength? Increasing mass decreases the de Broglie wavelength, since they are inversely proportional. How does increasing an object's velocity affect its de Broglie wavelength? Increasing velocity decreases the de Broglie wavelength, as wavelength is inversely proportional to velocity. What does the de Broglie wavelength reveal about matter? It reveals the wave-particle duality of matter, especially at the subatomic level. For which types of objects is the de Broglie wavelength most significant? It is most significant for subatomic particles like electrons, where wave-like behavior is observable. What units should mass and velocity be in when using the de Broglie equation? Mass should be in kilograms (kg) and velocity in meters per second (m/s). What physical phenomenon can be explained using the de Broglie wavelength? Electron diffraction and the behavior of particles in potential wells can be explained using the de Broglie wavelength. What symbol is commonly used to represent wavelength in the de Broglie equation? The Greek letter lambda (λ) is used to represent wavelength. If an object's velocity is zero, what happens to its de Broglie wavelength? If velocity is zero, the de Broglie wavelength is undefined because division by zero is not possible. Why is the de Broglie wavelength usually negligible for macroscopic objects? Because their large mass makes the wavelength extremely small, making wave-like behavior unobservable. What is the relationship between momentum and de Broglie wavelength? De Broglie wavelength is inversely proportional to momentum (mass times velocity). Can the de Broglie wavelength be applied to photons? Yes, it can be applied to photons and any object with velocity. Why is understanding the de Broglie wavelength important in quantum mechanics? It is crucial for understanding the wave-particle duality and quantum behavior of particles.
De Broglie Wavelength quiz
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