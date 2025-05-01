What does the de Broglie wavelength connect in terms of an object's properties? It connects an object's wave-like behavior to its momentum using Planck's constant.

What is the value of Planck's constant used in the de Broglie equation? Planck's constant is 6.626 x 10^-34 joule·seconds (J·s).

Write the de Broglie wavelength equation. λ = h / (m*v), where λ is wavelength, h is Planck's constant, m is mass, and v is velocity.

How does increasing an object's mass affect its de Broglie wavelength? Increasing mass decreases the de Broglie wavelength, since they are inversely proportional.

How does increasing an object's velocity affect its de Broglie wavelength? Increasing velocity decreases the de Broglie wavelength, as wavelength is inversely proportional to velocity.

What does the de Broglie wavelength reveal about matter? It reveals the wave-particle duality of matter, especially at the subatomic level.