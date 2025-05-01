What technique is used to determine the volume of non-geometric objects? Water displacement is used to determine the volume of non-geometric objects.

How does water displacement work for measuring volume? An object is submerged in water, and the change in water level indicates the object's volume.

What is the initial step in the water displacement method? Measure the initial volume of water before submerging the object.

What do you do after submerging the object in water? Measure the new volume of water after the object is submerged.

How do you calculate the volume of the object using water displacement? Subtract the initial water volume from the final water volume after submersion.

If the initial water volume is 3.5 mL and the final volume is 5.8 mL, what is the object's volume? The object's volume is 2.3 mL (5.8 mL - 3.5 mL).