What is the only strong diprotic acid commonly discussed in general chemistry? Sulfuric acid (H2SO4) is the only strong diprotic acid.

How does the first acidic proton of sulfuric acid behave in water? The first acidic proton dissociates completely in water.

What ion is formed when sulfuric acid loses its first proton? HSO4⁻ (hydrogen sulfate ion) is formed.

What is the behavior of the second acidic proton in sulfuric acid? The second acidic proton dissociates only partially, making it a weak acid in this step.

What type of arrow is used to represent the first dissociation of sulfuric acid? A solid arrow is used, indicating complete dissociation.

What type of arrow is used for the second dissociation of sulfuric acid? Reversible arrows are used, indicating partial dissociation.