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What is the only strong diprotic acid commonly discussed in general chemistry? Sulfuric acid (H2SO4) is the only strong diprotic acid. How does the first acidic proton of sulfuric acid behave in water? The first acidic proton dissociates completely in water. What ion is formed when sulfuric acid loses its first proton? HSO4⁻ (hydrogen sulfate ion) is formed. What is the behavior of the second acidic proton in sulfuric acid? The second acidic proton dissociates only partially, making it a weak acid in this step. What type of arrow is used to represent the first dissociation of sulfuric acid? A solid arrow is used, indicating complete dissociation. What type of arrow is used for the second dissociation of sulfuric acid? Reversible arrows are used, indicating partial dissociation. What is the product when HSO4⁻ reacts with water in the second dissociation step? SO4²⁻ (sulfate ion) and H3O⁺ (hydronium ion) are formed. What are K1 and K2 in the context of diprotic acids? K1 is the dissociation constant for the first proton, and K2 is for the second proton. Why is K1 larger than K2 for sulfuric acid? K1 represents strong acid dissociation (complete), while K2 is weaker (partial dissociation). Why is it important to consider both acidic protons when calculating pH for diprotic acids? Both protons contribute to the total H⁺ ion concentration, affecting pH calculations. What is the chemical equation for the first dissociation of sulfuric acid in water? H2SO4 (aq) + H2O (l) → HSO4⁻ (aq) + H3O⁺ (aq). What is the chemical equation for the second dissociation of sulfuric acid in water? HSO4⁻ (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌ SO4²⁻ (aq) + H3O⁺ (aq). How does the second dissociation of sulfuric acid affect the concentration of H⁺ ions? It increases the H⁺ ion concentration, but only partially due to incomplete dissociation. What distinguishes sulfuric acid from other diprotic acids? Sulfuric acid is the only strong diprotic acid; others are weak. What is the significance of reversible arrows in acid dissociation equations? They indicate that the reaction is not complete and only some reactants convert to products.
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations quiz
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