What is the general formula for a diprotic acid? The general formula for a diprotic acid is H2A, where the acid can donate two H+ ions.

Which dissociation constant is always larger in a diprotic acid, Ka1 or Ka2? Ka1 is always larger than Ka2 in a diprotic acid.

What does Ka1 represent in the dissociation of a diprotic acid? Ka1 represents the loss of the first acidic hydrogen ion (H+) from the diprotic acid.

What is the intermediate form of a diprotic acid after it donates one H+ ion? The intermediate form is an anion (e.g., HCO3−) that has lost one H+ ion but can still donate another.

After both H+ ions are donated from a diprotic acid, what is the resulting species? The resulting species is a fully realized base, such as CO3^2−.

How are Ka1 and Kb2 related for a diprotic acid? Ka1 and Kb2 are paired such that their product equals the ion product constant for water (Kw).