Diprotic Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

Diprotic Acid A type of acid capable of donating two hydrogen ions (H⁺) in solution, leading to two dissociation steps.

Ka1 The dissociation constant representing the loss of the first hydrogen ion from a diprotic acid.

Ka2 The dissociation constant representing the loss of the second hydrogen ion from a diprotic acid.

Anion The negatively charged ion formed when a diprotic acid donates its first hydrogen ion.

Base The form of a diprotic acid after donating both hydrogen ions, typically carrying a negative charge.

Kb1 The base dissociation constant for the acceptance of the first hydrogen ion by the conjugate base of a diprotic acid.

Kb2 The base dissociation constant for the acceptance of the second hydrogen ion by the conjugate base of a diprotic acid.

Kw The ion product constant for water, equal to the product of Ka and Kb for corresponding acid-base pairs.

Equilibrium Expression A mathematical representation of the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.

Carbonic Acid A weak diprotic acid that can donate two hydrogen ions, forming bicarbonate and carbonate ions.

Bicarbonate The intermediate form of carbonic acid after losing one hydrogen ion, capable of further dissociation.

Carbonate Ion The fully deprotonated form of carbonic acid, carrying a 2- charge after losing both hydrogen ions.

Hydronium Ion The ion formed when water gains a hydrogen ion, represented as H₃O⁺.