Diprotic Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

Diprotic Acids and Bases definitions
  • Diprotic Acid
    A type of acid capable of donating two hydrogen ions (H⁺) in solution, leading to two dissociation steps.
  • Ka1
    The dissociation constant representing the loss of the first hydrogen ion from a diprotic acid.
  • Ka2
    The dissociation constant representing the loss of the second hydrogen ion from a diprotic acid.
  • Anion
    The negatively charged ion formed when a diprotic acid donates its first hydrogen ion.
  • Base
    The form of a diprotic acid after donating both hydrogen ions, typically carrying a negative charge.
  • Kb1
    The base dissociation constant for the acceptance of the first hydrogen ion by the conjugate base of a diprotic acid.
  • Kb2
    The base dissociation constant for the acceptance of the second hydrogen ion by the conjugate base of a diprotic acid.
  • Kw
    The ion product constant for water, equal to the product of Ka and Kb for corresponding acid-base pairs.
  • Equilibrium Expression
    A mathematical representation of the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
  • Carbonic Acid
    A weak diprotic acid that can donate two hydrogen ions, forming bicarbonate and carbonate ions.
  • Bicarbonate
    The intermediate form of carbonic acid after losing one hydrogen ion, capable of further dissociation.
  • Carbonate Ion
    The fully deprotonated form of carbonic acid, carrying a 2- charge after losing both hydrogen ions.
  • Hydronium Ion
    The ion formed when water gains a hydrogen ion, represented as H₃O⁺.
  • Intermediate Form
    The state of a diprotic acid after donating its first hydrogen ion, before losing the second.