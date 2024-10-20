Diprotic Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards
Diprotic Acids and Bases definitions
- Diprotic AcidA type of acid capable of donating two hydrogen ions (H⁺) in solution, leading to two dissociation steps.
- Ka1The dissociation constant representing the loss of the first hydrogen ion from a diprotic acid.
- Ka2The dissociation constant representing the loss of the second hydrogen ion from a diprotic acid.
- AnionThe negatively charged ion formed when a diprotic acid donates its first hydrogen ion.
- BaseThe form of a diprotic acid after donating both hydrogen ions, typically carrying a negative charge.
- Kb1The base dissociation constant for the acceptance of the first hydrogen ion by the conjugate base of a diprotic acid.
- Kb2The base dissociation constant for the acceptance of the second hydrogen ion by the conjugate base of a diprotic acid.
- KwThe ion product constant for water, equal to the product of Ka and Kb for corresponding acid-base pairs.
- Equilibrium ExpressionA mathematical representation of the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
- Carbonic AcidA weak diprotic acid that can donate two hydrogen ions, forming bicarbonate and carbonate ions.
- BicarbonateThe intermediate form of carbonic acid after losing one hydrogen ion, capable of further dissociation.
- Carbonate IonThe fully deprotonated form of carbonic acid, carrying a 2- charge after losing both hydrogen ions.
- Hydronium IonThe ion formed when water gains a hydrogen ion, represented as H₃O⁺.
- Intermediate FormThe state of a diprotic acid after donating its first hydrogen ion, before losing the second.