17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases
1
concept
Ka values of Diprotic Acids
59s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept
3 forms of Diprotic Acids
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
example
Diprotic Acids and Bases Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
ProblemProblem
Determine the equilibrium expression for the Ka2 of hydrosulfuric acid, H2S?
A
Ka2 = [HS−][H3O+]/[H2S][H2O]
B
Ka2 = [S2−][H3O+]/[HS−][H2O]
C
Ka2 = [HS−][H3O+]/[H2S]
D
Ka2 = [S2−][H3O+]/[HS−]
Additional resources for Diprotic Acids and Bases
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (14)
- State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (a) Sulfuri...
- State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case.(c) Although...
- Which of the following pictures represents a solution of a weak diprotic acid, H2A? (Water molecules have been...
- Calculate the pH of each of the following solutions (Ka and Kb values are given in Appendix D): (b) 0.100 M hy...
- Rainwater is acidic because CO21g2 dissolves in the water, creating carbonic acid, H2CO3. If the rainwater is ...
- The pH of a particular raindrop is 5.6. (b) What experiments could you do to test the hypothesis that the rain...
- Write balanced net ionic equations and the corresponding equilibrium equations for the stepwise dissociation ...
- Calculate the pH and the concentrations of all species present (H2CO3, HCO3-, CO32-, H3O+ , and OH-) in 0.010 ...
- Calculate the concentrations of H3O+ and SO4 2- in a solution prepared by mixing equal volumes of 0.2 M HCl ...
- Write chemical equations and corresponding equilibrium expressions for each of the two ionization steps of car...
- Calculate the [H3O+] and pH of each polyprotic acid solution. b. 0.350 M H2C2O4
- The following observations are made about a diprotic acid H2A: (i) A 0.10 M solution of H2A has pH = 3.30. (ii...
- Calculate the concentration of all species in a 0.155 M solution of H2CO3.
- Atmospheric CO2 levels have risen by nearly 20% over the past 40 years from 320 ppm to 400 ppm. (a) Given that...