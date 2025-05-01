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What is the main function of an electrolytic cell? An electrolytic cell uses external electrical energy to drive non-spontaneous chemical reactions through electrolysis. How does an electrolytic cell differ from a galvanic cell in terms of energy? An electrolytic cell consumes electricity to drive reactions, while a galvanic cell generates electricity from spontaneous reactions. What is the charge of the cathode in an electrolytic cell? The cathode in an electrolytic cell is negatively charged. What is the charge of the anode in an electrolytic cell? The anode in an electrolytic cell is positively charged. Where does reduction always occur in any electrochemical cell? Reduction always occurs at the cathode in any electrochemical cell. Where does oxidation always occur in any electrochemical cell? Oxidation always occurs at the anode in any electrochemical cell. Why is a battery required in an electrolytic cell? A battery is required to supply energy to force electrons to flow against their natural repulsion, driving the non-spontaneous reaction. What is the sign of the standard cell potential (E°cell) for an electrolytic cell? The standard cell potential for an electrolytic cell is negative. What is the relationship between Gibbs free energy change (ΔG°) and spontaneity in an electrolytic cell? For an electrolytic cell, ΔG° is greater than zero, indicating a non-spontaneous reaction. How does the equilibrium constant (K) compare to 1 in an electrolytic cell? In an electrolytic cell, the equilibrium constant K is less than 1. What is the relationship between the reaction quotient (Q) and the equilibrium constant (K) in an electrolytic cell? In an electrolytic cell, the reaction quotient Q is less than K. What is electrolysis? Electrolysis is the process where external electrical energy is used to drive a chemical reaction that would not occur spontaneously. What is a common real-life example of an electrolytic cell? Lithium batteries and rechargeable batteries are common examples of electrolytic cells. What role does the salt bridge play in an electrolytic cell? The salt bridge allows ions to move between compartments to neutralize charge buildup and maintain electrical neutrality. What happens to copper at the anode in the example given? Copper is oxidized at the anode, losing electrons to become copper(II) ions (Cu²⁺).
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