What is the main function of an electrolytic cell? An electrolytic cell uses external electrical energy to drive non-spontaneous chemical reactions through electrolysis.

How does an electrolytic cell differ from a galvanic cell in terms of energy? An electrolytic cell consumes electricity to drive reactions, while a galvanic cell generates electricity from spontaneous reactions.

What is the charge of the cathode in an electrolytic cell? The cathode in an electrolytic cell is negatively charged.

What is the charge of the anode in an electrolytic cell? The anode in an electrolytic cell is positively charged.

Where does reduction always occur in any electrochemical cell? Reduction always occurs at the cathode in any electrochemical cell.

Where does oxidation always occur in any electrochemical cell? Oxidation always occurs at the anode in any electrochemical cell.