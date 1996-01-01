20. Electrochemistry
Electrolytic Cell
20. Electrochemistry
Electrolytic Cell
1
concept
The Electrolytic Cell
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Electrolytic Cell Example
45s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Electrolytic Cell Components
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Electrolytic Cell Example
56s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
concept
Electrolytic Cells and Spontaneity
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
example
Electrolytic Cell Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
7
ProblemProblem
If the overall redox reaction for an electrolytic cell is given below, what will happen to the mass of the cobalt electrode?
Co2+ (aq) + Cu (s) ⇌ Co (s) + Cu2+(aq)
A
Its mass will increase.
B
Its mass will decrease.
C
Its mass will remain constant.
D
Not enough information is given.