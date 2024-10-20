Electrolytic Cell definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electrolytic Cell A type of electrochemical cell that uses external electrical energy to drive non-spontaneous reactions.

Electrolysis A process where chemical reactions consume external electrical energy to occur.

Cathode The electrode where reduction occurs, negatively charged in an electrolytic cell.

Anode The electrode where oxidation occurs, positively charged in an electrolytic cell.

Redox Reaction A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between two species.

Battery A device that provides the external electrical energy needed for electrolysis in an electrolytic cell.

Standard Cell Potential A measure of the voltage difference between two half-cells in an electrochemical cell.

Gibbs Free Energy A thermodynamic quantity indicating the amount of energy available to do work.

Entropy A measure of the disorder or randomness in a system.

Equilibrium Constant (K) A ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium.

Reaction Quotient (Q) A ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at any point in a reaction.

Non-spontaneous Reaction A reaction that does not occur naturally and requires external energy to proceed.

Salt Bridge A device used to maintain electrical neutrality by allowing ions to flow between two half-cells.

Lithium Battery A type of rechargeable battery that uses lithium ions to store and release energy.