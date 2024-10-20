Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Electrolytic Cell definitions Flashcards

Back
Electrolytic Cell definitions
1/15
  • Electrolytic Cell
    A type of electrochemical cell that uses external electrical energy to drive non-spontaneous reactions.
  • Electrolysis
    A process where chemical reactions consume external electrical energy to occur.
  • Cathode
    The electrode where reduction occurs, negatively charged in an electrolytic cell.
  • Anode
    The electrode where oxidation occurs, positively charged in an electrolytic cell.
  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between two species.
  • Battery
    A device that provides the external electrical energy needed for electrolysis in an electrolytic cell.
  • Standard Cell Potential
    A measure of the voltage difference between two half-cells in an electrochemical cell.
  • Gibbs Free Energy
    A thermodynamic quantity indicating the amount of energy available to do work.
  • Entropy
    A measure of the disorder or randomness in a system.
  • Equilibrium Constant (K)
    A ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium.
  • Reaction Quotient (Q)
    A ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at any point in a reaction.
  • Non-spontaneous Reaction
    A reaction that does not occur naturally and requires external energy to proceed.
  • Salt Bridge
    A device used to maintain electrical neutrality by allowing ions to flow between two half-cells.
  • Lithium Battery
    A type of rechargeable battery that uses lithium ions to store and release energy.
  • Rechargeable Battery
    A battery that can be recharged and used multiple times by reversing the chemical reaction.