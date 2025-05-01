What happens during electron capture in an unstable nucleus? The nucleus absorbs an inner orbital electron, which combines with a proton to form a neutron, reducing the proton count.

Why do nuclei undergo electron capture? Nuclei with excess protons undergo electron capture to decrease the number of protons and increase the number of neutrons for stability.

What is the result of electron capture in cesium-131? Cesium-131 absorbs an electron and transforms into xenon-131.

How are mass and atomic numbers affected during electron capture? The mass number remains unchanged, but the atomic number decreases by one due to the conversion of a proton to a neutron.

What is positron emission? Positron emission is when a proton in the nucleus transforms into a neutron and emits a positron, decreasing the proton count.

What is a positron and how is it symbolized? A positron is the antiparticle of the electron, symbolized as 0 with a positive charge, and has no mass number.