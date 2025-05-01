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What happens during electron capture in an unstable nucleus? The nucleus absorbs an inner orbital electron, which combines with a proton to form a neutron, reducing the proton count. Why do nuclei undergo electron capture? Nuclei with excess protons undergo electron capture to decrease the number of protons and increase the number of neutrons for stability. What is the result of electron capture in cesium-131? Cesium-131 absorbs an electron and transforms into xenon-131. How are mass and atomic numbers affected during electron capture? The mass number remains unchanged, but the atomic number decreases by one due to the conversion of a proton to a neutron. What is positron emission? Positron emission is when a proton in the nucleus transforms into a neutron and emits a positron, decreasing the proton count. What is a positron and how is it symbolized? A positron is the antiparticle of the electron, symbolized as 0 with a positive charge, and has no mass number. What happens when a positron and an electron collide? They annihilate each other, producing two gamma rays. Why do nuclei undergo positron emission? Nuclei with excess protons emit positrons to decrease the number of protons and increase the number of neutrons. What is the result of positron emission in cesium-130? Cesium-130 emits a positron and transforms into xenon-130. How are mass and atomic numbers affected during positron emission? The mass number remains unchanged, but the atomic number decreases by one as a proton becomes a neutron. What is the main purpose of electron capture and positron emission? Both processes help stabilize nuclei with excess protons by reducing the proton count and increasing the neutron count. What must be conserved in nuclear reactions like electron capture and positron emission? Both mass number and atomic number must remain consistent before and after the transformation. What element is produced when cesium undergoes electron capture or positron emission? Xenon is produced when cesium undergoes either electron capture or positron emission. What is the relationship between protons and neutrons in electron capture? A proton combines with an electron to form a neutron, decreasing the proton count and increasing the neutron count. How does positron emission affect the composition of the nucleus? A proton is converted into a neutron and a positron is emitted, reducing the number of protons and increasing the number of neutrons.
Electron Capture & Positron Emission quiz
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