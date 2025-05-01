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Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions quiz

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  • Which transition metal marks the start of electron configuration exceptions in the periodic table?
    Chromium, with atomic number 24, marks the start of these exceptions.
  • What is the typical electron configuration for chromium before considering exceptions?
    It is Argon 4s2 3d4 before the exception is applied.
  • How does the electron configuration of chromium change due to the exception?
    One electron from the 4s orbital is promoted to the 3d orbital, resulting in Argon 4s1 3d5.
  • What pattern helps identify transition metals with electron configuration exceptions?
    A 2-4 pattern: starting at chromium, skip the next 4, then the following 4 elements show exceptions.
  • What happens to d4 and d9 elements in terms of electron configuration exceptions?
    An s orbital electron is promoted, making d4 elements become d5 and d9 elements become d10.
  • Why are half-filled orbitals favored in these transition metal exceptions?
    Half-filled orbitals are more stable due to electron exchange energy and symmetry.
  • What is the electron configuration for chromium after the exception is applied?
    It becomes Argon 4s1 3d5.
  • Which period 5 transition metals show electron configuration exceptions?
    Elements in groups 5B and 8B, such as niobium and palladium, show these exceptions.
  • What is unique about palladium’s electron configuration among period 5 exceptions?
    Palladium has zero electrons in its 5s orbital, unlike the others which have one.
  • What is the initial electron configuration for niobium before considering exceptions?
    It is Krypton 5s2 4d3.
  • How does niobium’s electron configuration change due to the exception?
    One electron from the 5s orbital is promoted to the 4d orbital, resulting in 5s1 4d4.
  • What memory tool is used to recall period 5 transition metal exceptions?
    The numbers 5 and 8, referring to groups 5B and 8B, help identify these exceptions.
  • What is the electron configuration for palladium after the exception is applied?
    Palladium has no electrons in its 5s orbital; all are in the 4d orbital.
  • What rule is followed when filling the d orbitals after electron promotion in transition metals?
    Hund’s rule is followed, which states electrons fill orbitals singly before pairing.
  • Why do transition metals promote an s orbital electron to the d orbital in these exceptions?
    Promotion creates more stable, half-filled or fully-filled d orbitals.