Back
Which transition metal marks the start of electron configuration exceptions in the periodic table? Chromium, with atomic number 24, marks the start of these exceptions. What is the typical electron configuration for chromium before considering exceptions? It is Argon 4s2 3d4 before the exception is applied. How does the electron configuration of chromium change due to the exception? One electron from the 4s orbital is promoted to the 3d orbital, resulting in Argon 4s1 3d5. What pattern helps identify transition metals with electron configuration exceptions? A 2-4 pattern: starting at chromium, skip the next 4, then the following 4 elements show exceptions. What happens to d4 and d9 elements in terms of electron configuration exceptions? An s orbital electron is promoted, making d4 elements become d5 and d9 elements become d10. Why are half-filled orbitals favored in these transition metal exceptions? Half-filled orbitals are more stable due to electron exchange energy and symmetry. What is the electron configuration for chromium after the exception is applied? It becomes Argon 4s1 3d5. Which period 5 transition metals show electron configuration exceptions? Elements in groups 5B and 8B, such as niobium and palladium, show these exceptions. What is unique about palladium’s electron configuration among period 5 exceptions? Palladium has zero electrons in its 5s orbital, unlike the others which have one. What is the initial electron configuration for niobium before considering exceptions? It is Krypton 5s2 4d3. How does niobium’s electron configuration change due to the exception? One electron from the 5s orbital is promoted to the 4d orbital, resulting in 5s1 4d4. What memory tool is used to recall period 5 transition metal exceptions? The numbers 5 and 8, referring to groups 5B and 8B, help identify these exceptions. What is the electron configuration for palladium after the exception is applied? Palladium has no electrons in its 5s orbital; all are in the 4d orbital. What rule is followed when filling the d orbitals after electron promotion in transition metals? Hund’s rule is followed, which states electrons fill orbitals singly before pairing. Why do transition metals promote an s orbital electron to the d orbital in these exceptions? Promotion creates more stable, half-filled or fully-filled d orbitals.
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
3 problems
Topic
Jules
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds - Part 1 of 3
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds - Part 2 of 3
7 topics 13 problems
Chapter
LauraGarcia
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules