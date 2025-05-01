Which transition metal marks the start of electron configuration exceptions in the periodic table? Chromium, with atomic number 24, marks the start of these exceptions.

What is the typical electron configuration for chromium before considering exceptions? It is Argon 4s2 3d4 before the exception is applied.

How does the electron configuration of chromium change due to the exception? One electron from the 4s orbital is promoted to the 3d orbital, resulting in Argon 4s1 3d5.

What pattern helps identify transition metals with electron configuration exceptions? A 2-4 pattern: starting at chromium, skip the next 4, then the following 4 elements show exceptions.

What happens to d4 and d9 elements in terms of electron configuration exceptions? An s orbital electron is promoted, making d4 elements become d5 and d9 elements become d10.

Why are half-filled orbitals favored in these transition metal exceptions? Half-filled orbitals are more stable due to electron exchange energy and symmetry.