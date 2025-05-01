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Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes quiz

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  • What is entropy a measure of in thermodynamics?
    Entropy measures the disorder or randomness of a system.
  • Which two phase changes involve liquids and are important for entropy calculations?
    Vaporization (liquid to gas) and fusion (solid to liquid) both involve liquids.
  • What is another name for the phase change called fusion?
    Fusion is also known as melting.
  • How is the change in entropy of vaporization (ΔSvap) calculated?
    ΔSvap is calculated by dividing the heat of vaporization (ΔHvap) by the boiling point temperature in Kelvin.
  • What formula is used to calculate the change in entropy of fusion (ΔSfus)?
    ΔSfus is calculated by dividing the heat of fusion (ΔHfus) by the melting point temperature in Kelvin.
  • What units are typically used for entropy in these calculations?
    Entropy is typically expressed in joules per Kelvin (J/K).
  • What units are used for enthalpy in phase change calculations?
    Enthalpy is usually given in joules (J) or kilojoules (kJ).
  • Why must temperature be in Kelvin when using entropy formulas for phase changes?
    Temperature must be in Kelvin to ensure correct calculations and consistency in thermodynamic equations.
  • What does the formula ΔSvap = ΔHvap/T represent?
    It represents the change in entropy during vaporization, calculated as the heat of vaporization divided by the boiling point in Kelvin.
  • What does the formula ΔSfus = ΔHfus/T represent?
    It represents the change in entropy during fusion, calculated as the heat of fusion divided by the melting point in Kelvin.
  • How are entropy and enthalpy connected during phase changes?
    They are connected through formulas that relate the change in entropy to the change in enthalpy divided by temperature.
  • During vaporization, what phase transition occurs?
    Vaporization is the transition from liquid to gas.
  • During fusion, what phase transition occurs?
    Fusion is the transition from solid to liquid.
  • Why are vaporization and fusion specifically important for entropy calculations?
    Both involve liquids and significant changes in disorder, making them key for understanding entropy changes.
  • What is the significance of calculating entropy changes during phase transitions?
    It helps predict how substances behave under different thermal conditions and understand energy dynamics.