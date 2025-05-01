What is entropy a measure of in thermodynamics? Entropy measures the disorder or randomness of a system.

Which two phase changes involve liquids and are important for entropy calculations? Vaporization (liquid to gas) and fusion (solid to liquid) both involve liquids.

What is another name for the phase change called fusion? Fusion is also known as melting.

How is the change in entropy of vaporization (ΔSvap) calculated? ΔSvap is calculated by dividing the heat of vaporization (ΔHvap) by the boiling point temperature in Kelvin.

What formula is used to calculate the change in entropy of fusion (ΔSfus)? ΔSfus is calculated by dividing the heat of fusion (ΔHfus) by the melting point temperature in Kelvin.

What units are typically used for entropy in these calculations? Entropy is typically expressed in joules per Kelvin (J/K).