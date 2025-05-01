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What is the formula for the total entropy change in the universe during a reaction? ΔSuniverse = ΔSsystem + ΔSsurroundings. What units are typically used for entropy? Entropy is measured in joules per Kelvin (J/K). What does a positive ΔSuniverse indicate about a process? A positive ΔSuniverse means the process is spontaneous, in line with the second law of thermodynamics. What does a negative ΔSuniverse indicate about a process? A negative ΔSuniverse means the process is non-spontaneous. What does a ΔSuniverse of zero indicate? A ΔSuniverse of zero indicates the system is at equilibrium. What is the formula for calculating the entropy change of the surroundings? ΔSsurroundings = -ΔHreaction / T, where ΔHreaction is in kJ and T is in Kelvin. Under what conditions is the formula for ΔSsurroundings valid? The formula is valid under constant pressure and temperature. What is the standard molar entropy symbol and what does it represent? The symbol is S°, and it represents the entropy of one mole of a substance under standard conditions. Are standard molar entropy values ever zero for substances in their natural state? No, standard molar entropy values are always greater than zero. What is the formula for the standard entropy change of a reaction? ΔS°reaction = Σ(n × S°products) - Σ(n × S°reactants). What does the sigma (Σ) symbol represent in the entropy change formula? Sigma (Σ) represents the sum over all products or reactants. What does 'n' represent in the entropy change formula? ‘n’ represents the number of moles of each substance. What are the standard conditions for entropy calculations? Standard conditions are 25°C (298 K) and 1 atmosphere pressure. How do you calculate the entropy change of a system in a reaction? Subtract the sum of the entropies of the reactants from the sum of the entropies of the products. Why are standard molar entropy values provided for substances? They are provided because each substance has a unique entropy and there are too many to memorize.
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