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Entropy Calculations quiz

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  • What is the formula for the total entropy change in the universe during a reaction?
    ΔSuniverse = ΔSsystem + ΔSsurroundings.
  • What units are typically used for entropy?
    Entropy is measured in joules per Kelvin (J/K).
  • What does a positive ΔSuniverse indicate about a process?
    A positive ΔSuniverse means the process is spontaneous, in line with the second law of thermodynamics.
  • What does a negative ΔSuniverse indicate about a process?
    A negative ΔSuniverse means the process is non-spontaneous.
  • What does a ΔSuniverse of zero indicate?
    A ΔSuniverse of zero indicates the system is at equilibrium.
  • What is the formula for calculating the entropy change of the surroundings?
    ΔSsurroundings = -ΔHreaction / T, where ΔHreaction is in kJ and T is in Kelvin.
  • Under what conditions is the formula for ΔSsurroundings valid?
    The formula is valid under constant pressure and temperature.
  • What is the standard molar entropy symbol and what does it represent?
    The symbol is S°, and it represents the entropy of one mole of a substance under standard conditions.
  • Are standard molar entropy values ever zero for substances in their natural state?
    No, standard molar entropy values are always greater than zero.
  • What is the formula for the standard entropy change of a reaction?
    ΔS°reaction = Σ(n × S°products) - Σ(n × S°reactants).
  • What does the sigma (Σ) symbol represent in the entropy change formula?
    Sigma (Σ) represents the sum over all products or reactants.
  • What does 'n' represent in the entropy change formula?
    ‘n’ represents the number of moles of each substance.
  • What are the standard conditions for entropy calculations?
    Standard conditions are 25°C (298 K) and 1 atmosphere pressure.
  • How do you calculate the entropy change of a system in a reaction?
    Subtract the sum of the entropies of the reactants from the sum of the entropies of the products.
  • Why are standard molar entropy values provided for substances?
    They are provided because each substance has a unique entropy and there are too many to memorize.