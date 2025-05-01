What is the formula for the total entropy change in the universe during a reaction? ΔSuniverse = ΔSsystem + ΔSsurroundings.

What units are typically used for entropy? Entropy is measured in joules per Kelvin (J/K).

What does a positive ΔSuniverse indicate about a process? A positive ΔSuniverse means the process is spontaneous, in line with the second law of thermodynamics.

What does a negative ΔSuniverse indicate about a process? A negative ΔSuniverse means the process is non-spontaneous.

What does a ΔSuniverse of zero indicate? A ΔSuniverse of zero indicates the system is at equilibrium.

What is the formula for calculating the entropy change of the surroundings? ΔSsurroundings = -ΔHreaction / T, where ΔHreaction is in kJ and T is in Kelvin.