What information do you need to calculate the equilibrium constant (Kc) for a reaction? You need the equilibrium concentrations of all reactants and products involved in the reaction.

How is the equilibrium constant expression (Kc) written for a reaction involving only gases? Kc is written as the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants, each raised to the power of their stoichiometric coefficients.

Which states of matter are excluded from the equilibrium constant expression? Solids and liquids are excluded from the equilibrium constant expression.

What is the Kc expression for the reaction: CH4(g) + CO2(g) ⇌ 2CO(g) + 2H2(g)? Kc = [CO]^2[H2]^2 / ([CH4][CO2])

If the equilibrium concentrations are [CH4]=0.255 M, [CO2]=1.10 M, [CO]=0.388 M, and [H2]=0.250 M, how do you set up the Kc calculation? Plug the values into the expression: Kc = (0.388^2 × 0.250^2) / (0.255 × 1.10).

What is the calculated value of Kc for the given example, before rounding? The calculated value of Kc before rounding is 0.033543762.