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How many atoms are present in a face-centered cubic (FCC) unit cell? There are 4 atoms per FCC unit cell. Where are the atoms located in a face-centered cubic unit cell? Atoms are located at each corner and at the center of each face of the cube. How much of a corner atom belongs to one FCC unit cell? Each corner atom contributes 1/8 to a single unit cell. How many corner atoms are there in an FCC unit cell? There are 8 corner atoms in an FCC unit cell. How many face-centered atoms are there in an FCC unit cell? There are 6 face-centered atoms in an FCC unit cell. How much of each face-centered atom belongs to one FCC unit cell? Each face-centered atom contributes 1/2 to a single unit cell. How do you calculate the total number of atoms from the corners in an FCC unit cell? Multiply 8 corners by 1/8, which equals 1 atom from the corners. How do you calculate the total number of atoms from the faces in an FCC unit cell? Multiply 6 faces by 1/2, which equals 3 atoms from the faces. What is the formula for the edge length of an FCC unit cell in terms of atomic radius (r)? The edge length is 2 times the square root of 2 times r (2√2 r). Why is the edge length of an FCC unit cell not simply 2r? Because of the arrangement of atoms, the edge length must account for the diagonal across the face, making it 2√2 r. What is the packing efficiency of an FCC unit cell? The packing efficiency is 74%. What does packing efficiency mean in the context of an FCC unit cell? It is the percentage of space occupied by atoms in the unit cell. What is the coordination number of an FCC unit cell? The coordination number is 12. What does the coordination number represent in an FCC unit cell? It represents the number of nearest neighbor atoms each atom is in contact with. Why is understanding the FCC unit cell important in material science? Because it influences the properties of crystalline substances.
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell quiz
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