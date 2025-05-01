How many atoms are present in a face-centered cubic (FCC) unit cell? There are 4 atoms per FCC unit cell.

Where are the atoms located in a face-centered cubic unit cell? Atoms are located at each corner and at the center of each face of the cube.

How much of a corner atom belongs to one FCC unit cell? Each corner atom contributes 1/8 to a single unit cell.

How many corner atoms are there in an FCC unit cell? There are 8 corner atoms in an FCC unit cell.

How many face-centered atoms are there in an FCC unit cell? There are 6 face-centered atoms in an FCC unit cell.

How much of each face-centered atom belongs to one FCC unit cell? Each face-centered atom contributes 1/2 to a single unit cell.