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Gamma Emission quiz

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  • What is emitted during gamma emission?
    A gamma ray, which is a high-energy photon, is emitted during gamma emission.
  • Does gamma emission change the mass number or atomic number of an atom?
    No, gamma emission does not change the mass number or atomic number of an atom.
  • What is the symbol used to represent a gamma ray?
    A gamma ray is represented by 0 over 0 with the gamma symbol (0/0 γ) or simply the gamma symbol (γ).
  • What happens to the electrons in an atom during gamma emission?
    An electron transitions from a higher energy orbital to a lower energy orbital, releasing energy as a gamma ray.
  • How does gamma emission affect the isotope involved?
    Gamma emission does not alter the isotope; the atom remains the same element and isotope.
  • What is the mass and charge of a gamma ray?
    A gamma ray has no mass and no charge.
  • Where do gamma rays fall in the electromagnetic spectrum?
    Gamma rays are part of the electromagnetic spectrum.
  • How does the size of gamma rays compare to other energetic particles?
    Gamma rays are the smallest in size because they have no mass.
  • What is the ionizing power of gamma rays compared to alpha and beta particles?
    Gamma rays have the lowest ionizing power among the three.
  • What is the penetrating power of gamma rays?
    Gamma rays have the highest penetrating power.
  • What type of shielding is required to protect against gamma rays?
    Thick sheets of lead or concrete are required to shield against gamma rays.
  • Does gamma emission usually occur alone or with other types of decay?
    Gamma emission often occurs alongside alpha or beta decay.
  • What is a photon in the context of gamma emission?
    A photon is a particle of light, which in gamma emission is a high-energy form.
  • What is the main energy change during gamma emission?
    The main energy change is the release of energy as an electron moves to a lower energy state.
  • Why is it important to use dense materials for gamma ray shielding?
    Dense materials like lead or concrete are needed because gamma rays have high penetrating power.