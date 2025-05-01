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What is emitted during gamma emission? A gamma ray, which is a high-energy photon, is emitted during gamma emission. Does gamma emission change the mass number or atomic number of an atom? No, gamma emission does not change the mass number or atomic number of an atom. What is the symbol used to represent a gamma ray? A gamma ray is represented by 0 over 0 with the gamma symbol (0/0 γ) or simply the gamma symbol (γ). What happens to the electrons in an atom during gamma emission? An electron transitions from a higher energy orbital to a lower energy orbital, releasing energy as a gamma ray. How does gamma emission affect the isotope involved? Gamma emission does not alter the isotope; the atom remains the same element and isotope. What is the mass and charge of a gamma ray? A gamma ray has no mass and no charge. Where do gamma rays fall in the electromagnetic spectrum? Gamma rays are part of the electromagnetic spectrum. How does the size of gamma rays compare to other energetic particles? Gamma rays are the smallest in size because they have no mass. What is the ionizing power of gamma rays compared to alpha and beta particles? Gamma rays have the lowest ionizing power among the three. What is the penetrating power of gamma rays? Gamma rays have the highest penetrating power. What type of shielding is required to protect against gamma rays? Thick sheets of lead or concrete are required to shield against gamma rays. Does gamma emission usually occur alone or with other types of decay? Gamma emission often occurs alongside alpha or beta decay. What is a photon in the context of gamma emission? A photon is a particle of light, which in gamma emission is a high-energy form. What is the main energy change during gamma emission? The main energy change is the release of energy as an electron moves to a lower energy state. Why is it important to use dense materials for gamma ray shielding? Dense materials like lead or concrete are needed because gamma rays have high penetrating power.
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