What is emitted during gamma emission? A gamma ray, which is a high-energy photon, is emitted during gamma emission.

Does gamma emission change the mass number or atomic number of an atom? No, gamma emission does not change the mass number or atomic number of an atom.

What is the symbol used to represent a gamma ray? A gamma ray is represented by 0 over 0 with the gamma symbol (0/0 γ) or simply the gamma symbol (γ).

What happens to the electrons in an atom during gamma emission? An electron transitions from a higher energy orbital to a lower energy orbital, releasing energy as a gamma ray.

How does gamma emission affect the isotope involved? Gamma emission does not alter the isotope; the atom remains the same element and isotope.

What is the mass and charge of a gamma ray? A gamma ray has no mass and no charge.