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Gibbs Free Energy And Equilibrium quiz

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  • What equation relates standard Gibbs free energy (ΔG°) to the equilibrium constant (K)?
    ΔG° = -RTln(K) relates standard Gibbs free energy to the equilibrium constant, where R is the gas constant and T is temperature in Kelvin.
  • What is the value and units of the gas constant (R) used in Gibbs free energy calculations?
    R = 8.314 J/(mol·K) is used when dealing with energy calculations involving Gibbs free energy.
  • When should you use the equation ΔG° = -RTln(K)?
    Use this equation when the equilibrium constant (K) is given or can be calculated under standard conditions.
  • What does the equilibrium constant (K) represent in the context of Gibbs free energy?
    K represents the position of equilibrium for a reaction under standard conditions.
  • What equation is used to calculate Gibbs free energy under non-standard conditions?
    ΔG = ΔG° + RTln(Q) is used, where Q is the reaction quotient.
  • What is the reaction quotient (Q) and how does it differ from K?
    Q is the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at any point, while K is the ratio at equilibrium.
  • Why is the gas constant R used in the form 8.314 J/(mol·K) for Gibbs free energy calculations?
    This form is used because Gibbs free energy calculations involve energy, which is measured in joules or kilojoules.
  • What does a negative ΔG° indicate about a reaction’s spontaneity?
    A negative ΔG° means the reaction is spontaneous under standard conditions.
  • How does the equation ΔG = ΔG° + RTln(Q) connect standard and non-standard conditions?
    It allows calculation of Gibbs free energy for any conditions by relating it to the standard value and the reaction quotient.
  • What is the significance of the ln(K) term in the ΔG° equation?
    ln(K) links the thermodynamic favorability of a reaction to its equilibrium position.
  • What units should temperature (T) be in when using Gibbs free energy equations?
    Temperature should be in Kelvin (K) for these calculations.
  • What does it mean if ΔG is zero for a reaction?
    ΔG = 0 means the reaction is at equilibrium under the given conditions.
  • How can you predict the direction of a reaction using ΔG?
    If ΔG is negative, the reaction proceeds forward; if positive, it proceeds in reverse.
  • What is the relationship between ΔG° and K when K > 1?
    When K > 1, ΔG° is negative, indicating a spontaneous reaction under standard conditions.
  • Why are Gibbs free energy equations important in chemistry?
    They help predict reaction spontaneity and connect thermodynamic quantities to chemical equilibrium.