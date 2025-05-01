What equation relates standard Gibbs free energy (ΔG°) to the equilibrium constant (K)? ΔG° = -RTln(K) relates standard Gibbs free energy to the equilibrium constant, where R is the gas constant and T is temperature in Kelvin.

What is the value and units of the gas constant (R) used in Gibbs free energy calculations? R = 8.314 J/(mol·K) is used when dealing with energy calculations involving Gibbs free energy.

When should you use the equation ΔG° = -RTln(K)? Use this equation when the equilibrium constant (K) is given or can be calculated under standard conditions.

What does the equilibrium constant (K) represent in the context of Gibbs free energy? K represents the position of equilibrium for a reaction under standard conditions.

What equation is used to calculate Gibbs free energy under non-standard conditions? ΔG = ΔG° + RTln(Q) is used, where Q is the reaction quotient.

What is the reaction quotient (Q) and how does it differ from K? Q is the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at any point, while K is the ratio at equilibrium.