Gibbs Free Energy And Equilibrium definitions Flashcards

Gibbs Free Energy A thermodynamic quantity used to predict the spontaneity of a reaction under constant temperature and pressure.

Equilibrium Constant A dimensionless number that expresses the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.

Standard Conditions Conditions where reactants and products are in their standard states, typically at 1 atm pressure and a specified temperature.

Reaction Quotient A ratio of concentrations of products to reactants at any point in a reaction, used to predict the direction of change.

Gas Constant A physical constant denoted as R, with a value of 8.314 J/mol·K, used in various thermodynamic equations.

Spontaneity A measure of whether a reaction will occur without external input, often indicated by a negative Gibbs free energy.

Thermodynamics The branch of physical science that deals with the relations between heat and other forms of energy.

Joules A unit of energy in the International System of Units, used to quantify energy, work, or heat.

Kelvin The base unit of temperature in the International System of Units, used in thermodynamic equations.

Standard Gibbs Free Energy The change in Gibbs free energy under standard conditions, denoted as ΔG°.