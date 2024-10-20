Gibbs Free Energy And Equilibrium definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Gibbs Free Energy And Equilibrium definitions

Gibbs Free Energy And Equilibrium definitions
  • Gibbs Free Energy
    A thermodynamic quantity used to predict the spontaneity of a reaction under constant temperature and pressure.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A dimensionless number that expresses the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
  • Standard Conditions
    Conditions where reactants and products are in their standard states, typically at 1 atm pressure and a specified temperature.
  • Reaction Quotient
    A ratio of concentrations of products to reactants at any point in a reaction, used to predict the direction of change.
  • Gas Constant
    A physical constant denoted as R, with a value of 8.314 J/mol·K, used in various thermodynamic equations.
  • Spontaneity
    A measure of whether a reaction will occur without external input, often indicated by a negative Gibbs free energy.
  • Thermodynamics
    The branch of physical science that deals with the relations between heat and other forms of energy.
  • Joules
    A unit of energy in the International System of Units, used to quantify energy, work, or heat.
  • Kelvin
    The base unit of temperature in the International System of Units, used in thermodynamic equations.
  • Standard Gibbs Free Energy
    The change in Gibbs free energy under standard conditions, denoted as ΔG°.
  • Non-standard Conditions
    Conditions that differ from the standard state, affecting the Gibbs free energy of a reaction.