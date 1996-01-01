19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy And Equilibrium
concept
∆Gº and K
example
Gibbs Free Energy And Equilibrium Example
ProblemProblem
For reaction, Ag2CO3 (s) ⇌ Ag2O (s) + CO2 (g), the ∆Hº = 79.14 kJ/mol, ∆Sº = 167.2 J/K.
Determine the equilibrium constant at which the temperature is 365.1 K.
1.90 × 10−9
8.23 × 10−21
388.1
2.58 × 10−3
concept
∆G, ∆Gº and Q
ProblemProblem
Consider a hypothetical reaction at 38 ºC, X2 (g) + 2 Y (s) ⇌ 3 Z (g), with a ∆G of −75.8 kJ.
Concentrations of reactants and products: [X2] = 1.4 M, [Y] = 0.34 M, [Z] = 2.6 M. Calculate Keq of the reaction under standard conditions.
4.13 × 1015
2.67 × 1011
9.60 × 1012
5.77 × 1014
example
Gibbs Free Energy And Equilibrium Example
