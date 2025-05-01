What does a negative value of Gibbs free energy (ΔG) indicate about a reaction? A negative ΔG means the reaction is spontaneous.

What is the equation for Gibbs free energy? ΔG = ΔH - TΔS, where ΔH is enthalpy, T is temperature, and ΔS is entropy.

What does it mean if ΔG is zero for a reaction? If ΔG is zero, the reaction is at equilibrium.

How does the equilibrium constant (K) relate to reaction spontaneity? If K > 1, the reaction is spontaneous; if K < 1, it is non-spontaneous.

What does a positive ΔG value indicate about a chemical reaction? A positive ΔG means the reaction is non-spontaneous.

What is the relationship between ΔG and K at equilibrium? At equilibrium, ΔG is zero and K equals 1.