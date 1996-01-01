You calculate the value of ΔG for a chemical reaction and get a positive value. Which would be the most accurate way to interpret this result?

a) If a mixture of reactants and products is created and left to equilibrate, the equilibrium mixture will contain more reactant than product.

b) If a mixture of reactants and products is created, we cannot say anything about its composition at equilibrium but we can say it will reach equilibrium very rapidly.

c) The reaction will not occur under any circumstances.

d) If a mixture of reactants and products is created and left to equilibrate, the equilibrium mixture will contain more product than reactant.