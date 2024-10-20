Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Gibbs Free Energy definitions Flashcards

Back
Gibbs Free Energy definitions
1/10
  • Gibbs Free Energy
    A measure of the energy change in a process that indicates its ability to perform work.
  • Spontaneity
    A process characteristic where it occurs naturally without external energy input, indicated by a negative ΔG.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where ΔG is zero, indicating no net change in the concentrations of reactants and products.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium, denoted as K.
  • Non-Spontaneous
    A process that requires energy input to occur, indicated by a positive ΔG.
  • Enthalpy
    A thermodynamic quantity represented by ΔH, related to the heat content of a system.
  • Entropy
    A measure of disorder or randomness in a system, represented by ΔS.
  • Temperature
    A factor that influences the spontaneity of a reaction, affecting the signs of ΔH and ΔS.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, influencing the value of K.
  • Reactants
    Substances consumed during a chemical reaction, influencing the value of K.