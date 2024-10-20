Gibbs Free Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Gibbs Free Energy A measure of the energy change in a process that indicates its ability to perform work.

Spontaneity A process characteristic where it occurs naturally without external energy input, indicated by a negative ΔG.

Equilibrium A state where ΔG is zero, indicating no net change in the concentrations of reactants and products.

Equilibrium Constant A ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium, denoted as K.

Non-Spontaneous A process that requires energy input to occur, indicated by a positive ΔG.

Enthalpy A thermodynamic quantity represented by ΔH, related to the heat content of a system.

Entropy A measure of disorder or randomness in a system, represented by ΔS.

Temperature A factor that influences the spontaneity of a reaction, affecting the signs of ΔH and ΔS.

Products Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, influencing the value of K.