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Group 1A and 2A Reactions quiz

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  • What are the two main types of reactions that Group 1A and 2A metals commonly undergo?
    They commonly react with water and halogens (Group 7A elements).
  • What is produced when a Group 1A metal reacts with water?
    Hydrogen gas (H2) and a metal hydroxide are produced.
  • Is the reaction of Group 1A and 2A metals with water exothermic or endothermic?
    It is exothermic, meaning it releases heat.
  • What is the general balanced equation for the reaction of a Group 1A metal (M) with water?
    2M + 2H2O → 2MOH + H2.
  • What charge does a Group 1A metal ion have after reacting with water?
    It has a +1 charge.
  • What charge does a Group 2A metal ion have after reacting with water?
    It has a +2 charge.
  • What is the general formula for the ionic halide formed when a Group 1A metal reacts with a halogen?
    The formula is MX, where M is the metal and X is the halogen.
  • What is the general formula for the ionic halide formed when a Group 2A metal reacts with a halogen?
    The formula is MX2.
  • Why do Group 1A and 2A metals react violently with water?
    Because the reactions are highly exothermic and produce hydrogen gas.
  • What is always a product when Group 1A or 2A metals react with water?
    Hydrogen gas (H2) is always produced.
  • What is the oxidation state of halogens in the ionic halides formed with Group 1A or 2A metals?
    Halogens have a -1 oxidation state.
  • What must be done to balance the reaction between a Group 1A metal and a diatomic halogen?
    A coefficient of 2 is placed before both the metal and the halide product.
  • What type of bonding is present in the halides formed by Group 1A and 2A metals with halogens?
    The bonding is ionic.
  • What is the physical state of the ionic halides formed in these reactions?
    They are solids.
  • What group number are halogens found in on the periodic table?
    Halogens are found in Group 7A.