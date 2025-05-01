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What are the two main types of reactions that Group 1A and 2A metals commonly undergo? They commonly react with water and halogens (Group 7A elements). What is produced when a Group 1A metal reacts with water? Hydrogen gas (H2) and a metal hydroxide are produced. Is the reaction of Group 1A and 2A metals with water exothermic or endothermic? It is exothermic, meaning it releases heat. What is the general balanced equation for the reaction of a Group 1A metal (M) with water? 2M + 2H2O → 2MOH + H2. What charge does a Group 1A metal ion have after reacting with water? It has a +1 charge. What charge does a Group 2A metal ion have after reacting with water? It has a +2 charge. What is the general formula for the ionic halide formed when a Group 1A metal reacts with a halogen? The formula is MX, where M is the metal and X is the halogen. What is the general formula for the ionic halide formed when a Group 2A metal reacts with a halogen? The formula is MX2. Why do Group 1A and 2A metals react violently with water? Because the reactions are highly exothermic and produce hydrogen gas. What is always a product when Group 1A or 2A metals react with water? Hydrogen gas (H2) is always produced. What is the oxidation state of halogens in the ionic halides formed with Group 1A or 2A metals? Halogens have a -1 oxidation state. What must be done to balance the reaction between a Group 1A metal and a diatomic halogen? A coefficient of 2 is placed before both the metal and the halide product. What type of bonding is present in the halides formed by Group 1A and 2A metals with halogens? The bonding is ionic. What is the physical state of the ionic halides formed in these reactions? They are solids. What group number are halogens found in on the periodic table? Halogens are found in Group 7A.
Group 1A and 2A Reactions quiz
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