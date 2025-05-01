What are the two main types of reactions that Group 1A and 2A metals commonly undergo? They commonly react with water and halogens (Group 7A elements).

What is produced when a Group 1A metal reacts with water? Hydrogen gas (H2) and a metal hydroxide are produced.

Is the reaction of Group 1A and 2A metals with water exothermic or endothermic? It is exothermic, meaning it releases heat.

What is the general balanced equation for the reaction of a Group 1A metal (M) with water? 2M + 2H2O → 2MOH + H2.

What charge does a Group 1A metal ion have after reacting with water? It has a +1 charge.

What charge does a Group 2A metal ion have after reacting with water? It has a +2 charge.