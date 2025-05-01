What does Henry's law describe in relation to gases? Henry's law describes the relationship between the solubility of a gas and its partial pressure.

What is the formula for Henry's law? The formula is S_gas = k_H × P_gas, where S_gas is solubility, k_H is Henry's law constant, and P_gas is the partial pressure of the gas.

What does the variable k_H represent in Henry's law? k_H is Henry's law constant, representing the solubility of a gas at a fixed temperature in a particular solvent, in units of molarity/pressure.

What units are commonly used for Henry's law constant? Henry's law constant is usually given in molarity per atmosphere (M/atm), but can also be in M/torr or M/mmHg.

Why is it important to keep units consistent when using Henry's law? Consistent units are necessary to ensure accurate calculations, especially for pressure and Henry's law constant.

What does S_gas represent in the Henry's law equation? S_gas represents the solubility of the gas, typically in molarity (M).