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Hydrogen Isotopes quiz

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  • What are the three isotopes of hydrogen?
    The three isotopes are protium, deuterium, and tritium.
  • Which hydrogen isotope is the most abundant?
    Protium is the most abundant hydrogen isotope.
  • What is the atomic number and mass number of protium?
    Protium has an atomic number of 1 and a mass number of 1.
  • How many neutrons does protium have?
    Protium has zero neutrons.
  • How is deuterium represented in chemical notation?
    Deuterium is represented as 2/1 H or 2/1 D.
  • What is the abundance of deuterium in the universe?
    Deuterium makes up less than 1% of hydrogen in the universe.
  • How many neutrons does deuterium have?
    Deuterium has one neutron.
  • How many protons are present in all hydrogen isotopes?
    All hydrogen isotopes have one proton.
  • How is tritium produced?
    Tritium is produced by neutron bombardment of lithium-6.
  • How many neutrons does tritium have?
    Tritium has two neutrons.
  • Is tritium stable or radioactive?
    Tritium is radioactive.
  • What radioactive process can tritium undergo?
    Tritium can undergo electron emission, which is a type of beta decay.
  • What is deuterium oxide commonly called?
    Deuterium oxide is commonly called heavy water.
  • How does the density of deuterium oxide compare to regular water?
    Deuterium oxide is denser than regular water.
  • How do the melting and boiling points of deuterium oxide compare to regular water?
    Deuterium oxide has higher melting and boiling points than regular water.