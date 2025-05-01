What are the three isotopes of hydrogen? The three isotopes are protium, deuterium, and tritium.

Which hydrogen isotope is the most abundant? Protium is the most abundant hydrogen isotope.

What is the atomic number and mass number of protium? Protium has an atomic number of 1 and a mass number of 1.

How many neutrons does protium have? Protium has zero neutrons.

How is deuterium represented in chemical notation? Deuterium is represented as 2/1 H or 2/1 D.

What is the abundance of deuterium in the universe? Deuterium makes up less than 1% of hydrogen in the universe.