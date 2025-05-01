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What are the three isotopes of hydrogen? The three isotopes are protium, deuterium, and tritium. Which hydrogen isotope is the most abundant? Protium is the most abundant hydrogen isotope. What is the atomic number and mass number of protium? Protium has an atomic number of 1 and a mass number of 1. How many neutrons does protium have? Protium has zero neutrons. How is deuterium represented in chemical notation? Deuterium is represented as 2/1 H or 2/1 D. What is the abundance of deuterium in the universe? Deuterium makes up less than 1% of hydrogen in the universe. How many neutrons does deuterium have? Deuterium has one neutron. How many protons are present in all hydrogen isotopes? All hydrogen isotopes have one proton. How is tritium produced? Tritium is produced by neutron bombardment of lithium-6. How many neutrons does tritium have? Tritium has two neutrons. Is tritium stable or radioactive? Tritium is radioactive. What radioactive process can tritium undergo? Tritium can undergo electron emission, which is a type of beta decay. What is deuterium oxide commonly called? Deuterium oxide is commonly called heavy water. How does the density of deuterium oxide compare to regular water? Deuterium oxide is denser than regular water. How do the melting and boiling points of deuterium oxide compare to regular water? Deuterium oxide has higher melting and boiling points than regular water.
Hydrogen Isotopes quiz
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