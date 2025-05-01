What is the instantaneous rate of a chemical reaction? It is the rate of a reaction at any particular point in time, determined by the slope of the tangent line to the concentration versus time curve at that point.

How do you calculate the instantaneous rate from a graph? You calculate it by finding the slope of the tangent line at the specific point on the concentration versus time graph.

What does the slope of the tangent line on a concentration vs. time graph represent? It represents the instantaneous rate of the reaction at that specific moment.

Why does the rate of reaction generally decrease over time? Because the amount of reactant decreases as the reaction proceeds, leading to a slower rate.

What formula is used to calculate the slope for instantaneous rate? The formula is (change in concentration) divided by (change in time), or Δconcentration/Δtime.

What do the variables y2, y1, x2, and x1 represent in the slope formula? y2 and y1 represent concentrations at two points, and x2 and x1 represent the corresponding times.