determine the instantaneous rate for the fall of reaction. Here we have methanol reacting with hydrochloric acid to produce coral, methane plus water as a liquid. We're given the times for the reaction at different points and from this were also given the change in concentration of hydrochloric acid. Now, since we're given all these times and all these concentrations, remember our times will represent X. And our concentrations will represent Y. From this information, we can figure out our instantaneous rate by determining the slope. So here would be Y two minus Y one over X two minus X one. We're going to say that this is our first time given to us which is zero. So we'll say that this is X- one. And if this is X one then this has to be Y one now X two, we can make the last time taken, which would be 2 47. And if this is X two, then this would be Y two. Now we would take those and plug them in. So we have 1.01 -1.90. And these are in concentration similarity Divided by 2:47.0 0 in seconds. When we plug this in, we get negative 3.60 times 10 to the - polarities per minute. So this will represent our instantaneous rate for the reaction. Notice here that the sign is negative because we can see that the concentration of our reaction over time is indeed decreasing as we expect it to be. So this is the approach we take when they're giving us a list of points for X and Y, we determine what the slope is from these coordinates, and with that we can relate it to our instantaneous rate.

