Instantaneous Rate definitions Flashcards

Instantaneous Rate The rate of a reaction at a specific moment, determined by the slope of the tangent line on a concentration vs. time graph.

Tangent Line A straight line that touches a curve at a single point, used to determine the instantaneous rate of a reaction.

Slope A measure of the steepness of a line, calculated as the change in y over the change in x, used to find the instantaneous rate.

Concentration The amount of a substance in a given volume, which decreases as a reaction progresses, affecting the reaction rate.

Reaction Kinetics The study of the rates of chemical reactions and the factors affecting them, including instantaneous rate.

Rate Laws Mathematical expressions that describe the relationship between the rate of a reaction and the concentration of reactants.

Reaction Mechanisms The step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions by which overall chemical change occurs, influenced by instantaneous rate.

Graphical Representation A visual depiction of data, such as a concentration vs. time graph, used to analyze reaction rates.

Change in Concentration The difference in the amount of reactant or product over time, used to calculate the slope for instantaneous rate.