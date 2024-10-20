Instantaneous Rate definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Instantaneous Rate definitions

Instantaneous Rate definitions
  • Instantaneous Rate
    The rate of a reaction at a specific moment, determined by the slope of the tangent line on a concentration vs. time graph.
  • Tangent Line
    A straight line that touches a curve at a single point, used to determine the instantaneous rate of a reaction.
  • Slope
    A measure of the steepness of a line, calculated as the change in y over the change in x, used to find the instantaneous rate.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance in a given volume, which decreases as a reaction progresses, affecting the reaction rate.
  • Reaction Kinetics
    The study of the rates of chemical reactions and the factors affecting them, including instantaneous rate.
  • Rate Laws
    Mathematical expressions that describe the relationship between the rate of a reaction and the concentration of reactants.
  • Reaction Mechanisms
    The step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions by which overall chemical change occurs, influenced by instantaneous rate.
  • Graphical Representation
    A visual depiction of data, such as a concentration vs. time graph, used to analyze reaction rates.
  • Change in Concentration
    The difference in the amount of reactant or product over time, used to calculate the slope for instantaneous rate.
  • Change in Time
    The interval over which a reaction is observed, used in calculating the slope for determining instantaneous rate.