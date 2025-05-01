What is the purpose of an acid-base titration? It is used to determine the unknown concentration of an acid or base by neutralizing it with a titrant of known concentration.

What is a titrant in an acid-base titration? A titrant is a strong acid or base solution with a known concentration that is added to the titrate.

Define titrate in the context of titration. A titrate is an acidic or basic solution with an unknown concentration being neutralized by the titrant.

What does a titration curve represent? A titration curve is a graph of the pH of the titrate during the titration as the titrant is added.

On a titration curve, what is typically plotted on the x-axis and y-axis? The x-axis shows the volume of titrant added, and the y-axis shows the pH of the solution.

What is the equivalence point in a titration? The equivalence point is where the moles of acid equal the moles of base, indicating complete neutralization.