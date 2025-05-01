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What is the purpose of an acid-base titration? It is used to determine the unknown concentration of an acid or base by neutralizing it with a titrant of known concentration. What is a titrant in an acid-base titration? A titrant is a strong acid or base solution with a known concentration that is added to the titrate. Define titrate in the context of titration. A titrate is an acidic or basic solution with an unknown concentration being neutralized by the titrant. What does a titration curve represent? A titration curve is a graph of the pH of the titrate during the titration as the titrant is added. On a titration curve, what is typically plotted on the x-axis and y-axis? The x-axis shows the volume of titrant added, and the y-axis shows the pH of the solution. What is the equivalence point in a titration? The equivalence point is where the moles of acid equal the moles of base, indicating complete neutralization. Write the simplified equation used for stoichiometry at the equivalence point. The equation is MA × VA = MB × VB, where M is molarity and V is volume for acid (A) and base (B). Why must you consider the number of H+ or OH- ions in polyprotic acids or bases during titration calculations? Because the total concentration of H+ or OH- ions affects the stoichiometry and must be multiplied by the number of acidic or basic ions present. How do you calculate the true concentration of H+ ions in 0.40 M sulfuric acid (H2SO4)? Multiply the concentration by the number of acidic hydrogens: 0.40 M × 2 = 0.80 M H+. How do you determine the true concentration of OH- ions in 0.10 M barium hydroxide (Ba(OH)2)? Multiply the concentration by the number of OH- ions: 0.10 M × 2 = 0.20 M OH-. What is the typical shape of a titration curve when both the titrate and titrant are strong acids or bases? The curve is sigmoidal, resembling an S-shape. What are the three key features of a strong acid-strong base titration curve? They are the pure titrate region (before titrant is added), the equivalence point (steepest incline), and the region after the equivalence point (excess titrant and plateau). What happens to the pH as a strong base titrant is gradually added to a strong acid titrate? The pH increases gradually at first, then rises sharply near the equivalence point, and finally levels off after excess base is added. Why is it important to use a strong titrant in typical acid-base titrations? A strong titrant ensures a clear and sharp equivalence point, making the titration curve easier to interpret. What should you always check before using the equivalence point volume formula in titration calculations? You should check the number of H+ ions in the acid and the number of basic anions (like OH-) in the base to ensure correct stoichiometry.
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves quiz
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