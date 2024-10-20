Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves definitions Flashcards
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves definitions
- TitrantA solution with known concentration used to neutralize the titrate in a titration process.
- TitrateAn acidic or basic solution with unknown concentration neutralized by the titrant.
- Titration CurveA graph plotting pH against the volume of titrant added during a titration.
- Equivalence PointThe point in a titration where moles of acid equal moles of base, indicating complete neutralization.
- MolarityA measure of concentration, representing moles of solute per liter of solution.
- StoichiometryThe calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions, simplified in titration by a specific formula.
- Diprotic AcidAn acid that can donate two protons or hydrogen ions per molecule in a reaction.
- Polyprotic AcidAn acid that can donate more than one proton or hydrogen ion per molecule.
- Sigmoidal CurveThe S-shaped curve observed in titrations involving strong acids and bases.
- BuretteA laboratory apparatus used to dispense precise volumes of liquid, especially in titrations.
- NeutralizationA chemical reaction in which an acid and a base react to form water and a salt.
- Strong BaseA base that completely dissociates in solution, providing a high concentration of OH- ions.
- Strong AcidAn acid that completely dissociates in solution, providing a high concentration of H+ ions.
- VolumeThe amount of space that a substance or object occupies, crucial in titration calculations.
- pHA scale used to specify the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution.