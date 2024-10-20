Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Titrant A solution with known concentration used to neutralize the titrate in a titration process.

Titrate An acidic or basic solution with unknown concentration neutralized by the titrant.

Titration Curve A graph plotting pH against the volume of titrant added during a titration.

Equivalence Point The point in a titration where moles of acid equal moles of base, indicating complete neutralization.

Molarity A measure of concentration, representing moles of solute per liter of solution.

Stoichiometry The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions, simplified in titration by a specific formula.

Diprotic Acid An acid that can donate two protons or hydrogen ions per molecule in a reaction.

Polyprotic Acid An acid that can donate more than one proton or hydrogen ion per molecule.

Sigmoidal Curve The S-shaped curve observed in titrations involving strong acids and bases.

Burette A laboratory apparatus used to dispense precise volumes of liquid, especially in titrations.

Neutralization A chemical reaction in which an acid and a base react to form water and a salt.

Strong Base A base that completely dissociates in solution, providing a high concentration of OH- ions.

Strong Acid An acid that completely dissociates in solution, providing a high concentration of H+ ions.

Volume The amount of space that a substance or object occupies, crucial in titration calculations.