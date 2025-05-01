What is an addition reaction in the context of alkenes and alkynes? An addition reaction is when atoms are added to pi bonds, causing double or triple bonds to break and new sigma bonds to form.

What happens to pi and sigma bonds during an addition reaction? Pi bonds are broken and new sigma bonds are formed during an addition reaction.

Name the three main types of addition reactions discussed for alkenes and alkynes. The three main types are halogenation, hydrogenation, and hydrohalogenation.

What is halogenation in the context of addition reactions? Halogenation is the addition of halogens to pi bonds, resulting in the formation of dihalides.

What is the product of halogenation of an alkene? The product is a dihalide, where two halogen atoms are added to the former alkene.

What is hydrogenation in addition reactions? Hydrogenation is the addition of hydrogen atoms to a pi bond, converting an alkene into an alkane.