What is chemical equilibrium in a chemical reaction? Chemical equilibrium is the state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, resulting in no net change in the concentrations of reactants and products.

Why do most chemical reactions not go to completion? Most reactions do not go to completion because they reach equilibrium, where both reactants and products are present and their concentrations remain constant over time.

What does it mean that chemical equilibrium is a dynamic process? It means that the reaction continues to occur in both directions, with reactants turning into products and products turning back into reactants, even though concentrations remain unchanged.

How is a reversible reaction represented in a chemical equation? A reversible reaction is represented by double arrows, indicating both the forward and reverse reactions.

At equilibrium, how do the rates of the forward and reverse reactions compare? At equilibrium, the rate of the forward reaction equals the rate of the reverse reaction.

What happens to the concentrations of reactants and products at equilibrium? The concentrations of reactants and products remain constant because the rates of their formation and consumption are equal.