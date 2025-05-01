What does crystal field theory aim to explain in transition metal coordination compounds? Crystal field theory explains the colors and magnetic properties of transition metal coordination compounds.

What creates the electric field around a metal cation in a coordination compound? Ligands surrounding the metal cation create the electric field.

How do ligands affect the energy of metal d orbitals? Ligands increase the energy of the metal d orbitals due to electrostatic repulsion between their electrons and those of the metal cation.

What is the main type of interaction between ligands and metal d orbitals in crystal field theory? The interaction is electrostatic, involving repulsion between electrons of the ligands and the metal cation.

In an octahedral complex, which d orbitals experience the greatest increase in energy? The dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals experience the greatest increase in energy because they are oriented along the axes where the ligands are located.

Why do the dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals have higher energy in octahedral complexes? Because these orbitals are aligned along the axes and interact most strongly with the ligands.