What elements make up hydrocarbons? Hydrocarbons are composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.

What is the general formula for alkanes? The general formula for alkanes is CnH2n+2, where n is the number of carbon atoms.

How many bonds does each carbon atom form in an alkane? Each carbon atom in an alkane forms four bonds.

What type of hybridization do the carbons in alkanes have? Carbons in alkanes are sp3 hybridized.

What is the general formula for alkenes? The general formula for alkenes is CnH2n.

How does the number of hydrogens change when a double bond is introduced in a hydrocarbon? Introducing a double bond causes the molecule to lose two hydrogens compared to the corresponding alkane.