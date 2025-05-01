What is radioactivity in terms of nuclear stability? Radioactivity is the spontaneous decomposition of an unstable nucleus due to an excess of neutrons or protons, resulting in the emission of radiation and formation of a new element.

How is the number of neutrons in an isotope calculated? The number of neutrons is found by subtracting the atomic number (Z) from the mass number (A): neutrons = A - Z.

What does the isotope notation X-A-Z represent? X is the element symbol, A is the mass number (protons + neutrons), and Z is the atomic number (number of protons).

What is the nuclear notation for a proton? A proton is represented as 1/1 p, where 1 is the mass number and 1 is the atomic number.

How is a neutron represented in nuclear notation? A neutron is written as 1/0 n, with a mass number of 1 and atomic number of 0.

What is the nuclear notation for an electron? An electron is represented as 0/-1 e, indicating a mass number of 0 and a charge of -1.