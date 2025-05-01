What does organic chemistry study? Organic chemistry studies the structure, properties, and reactions of carbon-containing compounds.

What is a key feature of organic compounds? A key feature is the presence of carbon-carbon and carbon-hydrogen single bonds.

What are hydrocarbons? Hydrocarbons are organic compounds that contain only carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Name two elements, besides carbon and hydrogen, commonly found in organic compounds. Oxygen and nitrogen are commonly found in organic compounds, along with sulfur and halogens.

What is the molecular formula for propane? The molecular formula for propane is C₃H₈.

Where is propane commonly used in everyday life? Propane is commonly used in propane tanks for barbecues and other heating applications.