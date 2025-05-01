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Introduction to Organic Chemistry quiz

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  • What does organic chemistry study?
    Organic chemistry studies the structure, properties, and reactions of carbon-containing compounds.
  • What is a key feature of organic compounds?
    A key feature is the presence of carbon-carbon and carbon-hydrogen single bonds.
  • What are hydrocarbons?
    Hydrocarbons are organic compounds that contain only carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Name two elements, besides carbon and hydrogen, commonly found in organic compounds.
    Oxygen and nitrogen are commonly found in organic compounds, along with sulfur and halogens.
  • What is the molecular formula for propane?
    The molecular formula for propane is C₃H₈.
  • Where is propane commonly used in everyday life?
    Propane is commonly used in propane tanks for barbecues and other heating applications.
  • What functional group is present in ethanol?
    Ethanol contains a hydroxyl (OH) group.
  • In what common beverage is ethanol found?
    Ethanol is found in wine.
  • What elements are present in caffeine besides carbon and hydrogen?
    Caffeine contains nitrogen and oxygen in addition to carbon and hydrogen.
  • What is geraniol and where is it found?
    Geraniol is an organic compound found in roses.
  • What structural feature allows carbon to form diverse organic molecules?
    Carbon forms stable carbon-carbon bonds with high bond energy and short bond length, allowing for diverse structures.
  • What are the three main types of carbon skeletons in organic molecules?
    The three main types are straight chains, branched chains, and rings.
  • What is a branching group in an organic molecule?
    A branching group is a carbon or group of carbons attached off the main carbon chain, such as a CH₃ group.
  • Why can carbon form rings in organic compounds?
    Carbon can form rings due to its ability to make stable bonds with itself, resulting in cyclic structures.
  • What is the significance of high bond energy and short bond length in carbon-carbon bonds?
    High bond energy and short bond length make carbon-carbon bonds strong and stable, enabling complex organic structures.