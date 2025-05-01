What does quantum mechanics describe at the atomic scale? Quantum mechanics describes the behavior of electrons and matter at the atomic scale.

What is the purpose of quantum numbers in quantum mechanics? Quantum numbers specify the energy levels and positions of electrons within an atom.

What does the principal quantum number (n) indicate? The principal quantum number indicates the energy and size of an atomic shell.

Which quantum number defines the shape of an orbital within a subshell? The angular momentum quantum number (l), also called the azimuthal quantum number, defines the shape of an orbital.

What does the magnetic quantum number (ml) specify? The magnetic quantum number specifies the orientation and location of an electron within a set of orbitals.

What information does the spin quantum number (ms) provide? The spin quantum number determines the direction of an electron's spin within an orbital.