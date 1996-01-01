Introduction to Quantum Mechanics quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following statements is true about energy quantization at the atomic level? At the atomic level, energy is quantized, meaning electrons can only occupy specific energy levels and cannot exist between these levels.

Which statement about the quantum mechanical solution for the hydrogen atom is correct? The quantum mechanical solution for the hydrogen atom uses quantum numbers to describe the allowed energy levels and positions of its electron.

Energy is quantized. What does this mean? This means that electrons in atoms can only have certain discrete energy values, not a continuous range.

How is the term photon related to the term quantum? A photon is a quantum of electromagnetic energy; 'quantum' refers to the smallest discrete unit of energy, and a photon is one such unit for light.

Which of the following terms represents the method used to solve the Schrödinger equation? The Schrödinger equation is solved using quantum numbers, which describe the energy levels and positions of electrons in atoms.

Why is the modern-day quantum model of the atom considered better than John Dalton’s model? The quantum model explains the behavior and location of electrons using quantum numbers, providing a more accurate and detailed description than Dalton’s model, which did not account for electron structure.